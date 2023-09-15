Maple Fall Fest returning to Marshfield for 31st year Sept. 16-17

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - This weekend Marshfield is falling into Autumn with its 31st annual Maple Fall Fest. The event is set to take place September 16 and 17 at Wildwood Park.

Marshfield Mayor Lois TeStrake stopped by Sunrise 7 Friday morning to share more about the maple-themed event. The event begins at 7 a.m. Saturday with a pancake breakfast. Admission to the breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6 and under. At 9 a.m. the full festival opens. Admission to the Fall Fest is free and open to the public.

150 arts and crafts vendors, a beer garden, and live music will all be featured over the two-day event. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.