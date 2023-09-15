Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

(WSAW) - Looking for something to do this weekend but not sure where to look? We’ve got you covered with a whole weekend full of seasonal events!

POINTOBERFEST

Run on down to Stevens Point as Pointoberfest will return for its 11th year on Saturday. This year’s event will feature the Blubber Run 5K at 3 p.m. followed by the Pointoberfest event officially kicking off at 4 p.m.

MAPLE FALL FEST

Foodies get ready as Maple Fall Fest returns to Marshfield for its 31st year on Saturday and Sunday at Wildwood Park. The event begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday with a pancake breakfast and the full festival opens at 9 a.m.

DOZYNKI FALL FESTIVAL

It’s everything Polish as the Dozynki Fall Festival will be held in downtown Stevens Point on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees can learn about Polish heritage through food, music, displays, and activities throughout the weekend.

BEER AND BACON FEST

What more could you ask for as the Beer and Bacon Fest will be held at Fern Island Park in Wausau on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are available through the Wausau Events Facebook page.

TOMAHAWK FALL RIDE

Hop on those bikes for the Tomahawk Fall Ride happening right now through Sunday. Enter for a chance to win a new bike and enjoy tons of other events all weekend long.

NUESKE’S 90TH ANNIVERSARY

It’s a celebration of smoked meat in Wittenberg for Nueske’s 90th anniversary on Saturday. Events begin with a pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and 3,500 prizes will be given out throughout the day.

BATTLE OF THE BADGES

Who will be law enforcement’s best of the best as the Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament takes place in Edgar on Saturday and Sunday. The ninth annual fundraiser will benefit the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids.

FALL CHAIR LIFT RIDES (TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW)

Get your fall color fix as Granite Peak will begin its Fall Chair Lift Rides on Sept. 22. Tickets are available right now to take a ride through Rib Mountain State Park to experience Autumn in Wausau.

MORE EVENTS ON OUR COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Get more information about these events and a whole lot more on our Community Calendar Page.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.