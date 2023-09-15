News and First Alert Weather App
Kronenwetter confirms Wausau native as new Village Administrator

Peter Kampfer
Peter Kampfer(Village of Kronenwetter)
By Sean White and WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Board members of the Village of Kronenwetter have chosen a new Village Administrator as of Sept. 11.

During the village board meeting on Monday, board members interviewed three candidates for the open Village Administrator position and offered the position to Peter Kampfer, who has now formally accepted the position.

“My relocation to Kronenwetter is not motivated by the village administrator position alone but, instead, a preplanned move into the community with a genuine interest in a successful community and region,” Kampfer said.

Kampfer is a native of Wausau and currently works and lives in Texas. He brings 34 years of experience in different levels of government, both at the local and county levels. He also has experience leading public utilities.

“While all the candidates did a nice job interviewing, one stood out from the rest,” said Kronenwetter Interim Administrator Kim Manley. “The Village is excited to start a new chapter with Mr. Kampfer.”

“I am not a traditional manager, but a ‘hybrid’ of an economic developer and administrator,” Kampfer added. “I would arrive in Kronenwetter as the administrator, confident, experienced and not living any paradigm on how to manage the Village, but instead offer an authentic fresh perspective with a  tool kit of proven tools of leadership and management.”

Kampfer’s is expected to start in October.

Note: NC7 did not immediately announce the hiring of Kampfer as he had not formally accepted the position at the time of the initial press release earlier this week.

