The Hilight Zone Week 5 Preview: Something’s got to give in Pittsville vs. Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s hard to believe, but we’re already one month into the high school football season. Week five is upon us, with Pittsville and Auburndale being our Hilight Zone Game of the Week.

The Panthers are not just coming in off one dominant victory, but four to start their campaign. Heading into tonight, the team has no desire to take their foot off the gas.

In those four games this season, Pittsville has combined to score 196 points with 120 of them coming in their last two games. Despite the scoring surge, a new task awaits and it’s one they don’t take lightly.

Last year, this game was not kind to the Panthers as they lost 29-0, but this is a new Pittsville team and they’ll look to flip the script tonight. It’ll be a tight battle of two teams who have gone undefeated so far this season.

Auburndale coach Jay Anderson is preparing to welcome in a fiery Pittsville squad. The Eagles are flying high, but now feel the thrill of a new challenge ahead.

They will finish the remainder of the regular season squaring off against Marawood opponents, including Colby and Edgar. Tonight, it all starts against Pittsville. A team that’s a tall task, but one they’re ready to take on.

Last year, the Eagles took home a share of the Marawood throne, finishing 6-1 including that monstrous 29-0 win against Pittsville.

Knowing that both teams are undefeated, it only means something’s going to have to give tonight in the Hilight Zone Game of the Week.

