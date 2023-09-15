First Alert Weather: Occasional rain possible Friday, mild weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wrapping up the work week with chances for rain. Temperature trend through the weekend will remain mild before a spike in temperature by middle of next work week.

Upper 60s to low 70s for the weekend, with some period of rain or sunshine (WSAW)

Not so chilly to start the morning off Friday, unlike the past two mornings. Morning lows in the low to mid 50s ahead of a warm front that pushed in overnight. But following the warm front will be a low pressure system tracking in a cold front for the weekend. Cooler air will filter in with the cold front Friday for some. Highs low to mid 60s over Western and Northwestern Wiscosnin. Much of Central Wisconsin will likely have time to warm up to the low 70s for the afternoon before the arriving cold front cools us down for the evening. Southwest winds breezy at times, gusting up to 20 mph.

Cooler in NW Wisconsin low to mid 60s. Low 70s in Central Friday (WSAW)

Rain will also be possible with the frontal system Friday and Saturday. However, don’t go canceling any outdoor plans as rain chances won’t be widespread or heavy. There will be times of occasional showers. Rain in Northwestern Wisconsin Friday morning will flow from west to east, bringing scattered rain to North Central Wisconsin by the late morning and early afternoon. Good idea to have the umbrella handy.

A line of scattered rainfall flowing in ahead of a low pressure and cold front Friday morning over Northwestern Wisconsin (WSAW)

Scattered rainfall to flow in over North Central Wisconsin early afternoon Friday (WSAW)

High school football tonight will likely end up dry under mostly cloudy skies. Kick off temperatures low 60s, dropping into the 50s by end of game.

High school football Friday evening to feature temperatures in the 60s at kickoff with 50s by end of game (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Friday evening with any rain from earlier clearing out (WSAW)

Clouds gradually increasing into the afternoon continuing with clouds overnight into portions of Saturday. Some additional rounds for rain is possible on Saturday afternoon. Once again, rain won’t be widespread, but mostly isolated to widely scattered with possible strays.

Some isolated to widely scattered rainfall possible Saturday afternoon for some (WSAW)

Total rain accumulations from Friday and Saturday will range from a tenth to a quarter inch. A tenth of an inch more likely for North Central, and closer to a quarter inch for Northwestern.

A tenth to a quarter inch of rain Friday and Saturday. Accumulations won't be significant. (WSAW)

High temperatures over the weekend will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, depending on how much sunshine areas get throughout the day. Skies likely to featur a mixture of sun and clouds on Sunday. Likely dry weather to start the work week off Monday. Highs similar to the weekend, near 70 Monday. Our temperature trend spikes heading into mid-work week where the upper 70s or 80s seem possible.

Temperatures spike by middle of the next work week (WSAW)

