Festival Foods now accepting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re heading to Festival Foods this weekend you’ll likely hear signs and a clerk ask you, “Would you like to donate today?” Those donations go to the Children’s Miracle Networks to help kids in central Wisconsin.

“On October 14, 2021, Jana suffered a stroke, right? And from then on we spent five weeks in the hospital,” said Jesse Dickert, Jana’s father.

When Jana suffered a stroke she could no longer use the right side of her body. She needed occupational and physical therapy to re-learn how to dress herself and walk. Eventually, Jana recovered, but it wasn’t just therapists who made a difference to Jana and her family.

“So, Children’s Miracle Network and keeping those dollars local helped us tremendously in the hospital to help Jana throughout her recovery,” said Dickert.

Donations you make at places like Festival Foods help families with everything from medical bills to equipment to help make life feel more normal.

“We’ve been in an adaptive bike program. The Children’s Miracle Network has helped us with and those sorts of things to get Jana a bike that fits her and that will adapt with her as she recovers here so that she can go for like a good bike ride and that kind of stuff like she used to before,” said Dickert.

“Anything from gas cards to helping pay utility bills when it comes to angel funds. It helps support our child life specialist,” said Mary Beth Knoeck from the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Marshfield.

So if you happen to be in line at the grocery store and you are asked, “Would you like to donate today to the Children’s Miracle Network?” Mary Beth Knoeck says it’s worth it.

“Here at Festival, people don’t realize that sometimes giving a dollar can make a huge impact because every dollar adds up. Right? So the icon sales they can give anywhere from one to twenty dollars,” said Knoeck.

So far, the Festival Foods in Weston has raised over $2,000, but they still have the weekend to raise more money. You can also donate at locations in Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Wausau.

