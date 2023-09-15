DNR issues special fire order due to ongoing drought conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to the exceptional and prolonged drought conditions and potential for elevated fire danger, the Wisconsin DNR will reinstate DNR burning permits by issuing a Special Fire Order in 12 southern Wisconsin counties.

The permit reinstatement will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, in designated DNR protection areas until further notice.

The permit reinstatement applies to the following 12 extensive DNR protection area counties outside incorporated cities and villages: all of Columbia, Crawford, Green Lake, Marquette, Portage, Richland, Sauk, Waupaca, Waushara counties and portions of Dane, Grant, and Iowa counties.

A DNR annual burning permit is now required for burning in a barrel, a debris pile, and grass or wooded areas as outlined by the permit, unless the ground is completely snow-covered. Before burning in these areas, anyone wishing to burn must obtain a DNR burn permit and then visit WisBURN for the current burn restrictions.

Traditionally, DNR burn permits are required in extensive protection areas from Jan. 1 through May 31, anytime the ground is not snow-covered. Reinstating permits allows the DNR to suspend burning on a given day during times of elevated fire danger.

A DNR burn permit is not required for campfires intended for cooking or warming, but the public is reminded to use extreme caution. Consider having small campfires in a designated fire ring or device in the evening hours to avoid burning under elevated fire conditions, which are typically found during the day.

Current wildfire concerns are primarily due to the lack of precipitation over the southern part of the state. Wisconsin has received record-low rain this year, resulting in varying levels of severe to exceptional drought. These dry conditions, coupled with the potential for increased fire danger in the fall due to falling dead leaves, pine needles, and other dry vegetation, make debris burning especially risky. Debris burning continues to be one of the leading causes of wildfires in Wisconsin.

The DNR intends to keep the permit requirements in place until the drought situation improves significantly, either due to long-term rain or snow events. The DNR will continue to evaluate as conditions change.

