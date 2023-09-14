Wausau School District narrows down list to 14 for new school mascot names

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The results of the second and latest mascot survey are in after the school district received more than 2,500 responses.

The mascot ideas that received 150 votes or more, and in no particular order are:

Raptors

Gladiators

Wolverines

War Hawks

Wolves

Granite Crushers

Woodsmen

Wolfpack

Titans

Loggers

Mountaineers

Patriots

Wildcats

The district will be reaching out to its focus groups so that they can come together to talk about the top ideas and identify which ones will move on to the next round. Warjacks will also go before the focus groups as a potential mascot for the newly merged junior and senior high schools.

The plan is to bring the focus groups together in October. Once they have an opportunity to meet, the district will take the results of this survey, along with the feedback from the focus groups, to the School Board for discussion and consideration in November.

Following that, a third community-wide survey will be launched to help inform the School Board’s decision.

To learn more about the mascot selection process, click here.

