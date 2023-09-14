Wausau mayor, local leaders showcase investments for ambitious clean energy plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg joined Marathon County Supervisor John Robinson and Northwind Solar’s Mike Kane to highlight federal climate and clean energy investments.

Those investments will go towards support of Wausau’s ambitious plan to move city government operations to more secure and 100% clean energy by 2050.

“Wausau is paving the way with our commitment to 100% clean energy by 2050, and plans like our solar array for the new water treatment facility are just the beginning,” Mayor Rosenberg said. “With the invaluable support from the IRA’s clean energy tax credits, we’re making bold steps to reduce carbon pollution and ensure a sustainable future for our community. Our city’s resolve, paired with federal backing, promises a greener Wausau, and we’re so proud to see other communities in the region embark on this path with us.”

With President Biden and Sen. Tammy Baldwin passing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA), Wausau and other Wisconsin communities are positioned to harness the necessary resources for a greener, more sustainable future. These legislations are designed to drastically lower the initial costs associated with renewable energy installations, energy efficiency improvements, clean transport infrastructure, and zero-emission vehicles.

“By investing in clean and secure energy, we can both cut down on pollution and rein in spending on utilities here in Marathon County,” Supervisor John Robinson stated. “Thanks to President Biden and Senator Baldwin’s work to pass the IRA, we now have the incentives to do so in a cost-effective and sustainable way.”

Mike Kane added, “The IRA’s investments in solar energy will create good-paying clean energy jobs, and reduce energy costs for both municipalities and families by making it easier and cheaper for everyone to use more clean energy in their day-to-day lives.”

While celebrating the advances made for clean energy, speakers stressed the need for federal lawmakers to further build on these investments and reject any attempts to scale them back. Addressing climate change by curbing carbon pollution is imperative, and leaders emphasized the urgency of continuing along this path.

“We wanted this to be the framework for how we allocate funding in historic times like this. So we want to make sure that everybody gets lifted up thanks to projects and availability of resources like this,” Mayor Rosenberg added.

The Climate Action Campaign, a coalition of dozens of major national environment, environmental justice, and public health groups, hosted the event.

