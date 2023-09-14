News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Elk’s Adventure Race happening Sept. 23

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for an adventure while staying close to home, the Wausau Elks have an upcoming event for you. Maureen Johnson and Jerry Melvin with the Wausau Elks joined Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to talk all about the upcoming adventure race.

The Wausau Elk’s Adventure Race is happening Saturday, Sept. 23 and the cost is $100 per team of four.

