Trial set to begin for Wausau man charged with attempted murder

Pao Vang, 33
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A four-day trial is set to begin in November for a 32-year-old man accused of firing a gun at a woman in 2022.

A final pre-trial meeting was held in Marathon County Court on Thursday in the case of Pao Vang. He remains held in the Marathon County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

Vang pled not guilty to attempted murder in September of 2022. He is also charged with possession of THC, operating a firearm while intoxicated, operating under the influence, possession of a firearm, and neglecting a child.

The court has granted Vang’s attorney a motion to file a written argument to modify the bond by Sept. 22.

The trial is scheduled to be held Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.

