Shelters are receiving more animals and asking the public to adopt

MAPS has no charge for returning an adopted pet
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD Wis. (WSAW) - Being surrounded by puppies and kittens in a shelter sounds like a great gig, but knowing how or why some of these animals got there can be disheartening.

The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter says they have been receiving too many surrendered pets. The shelter has always seen a number of cats get surrendered, but now these dogs are taking up the kennels.

“It’s very stressful here for those dogs to be confined in their kennels all day long. It’s not a home setting,” said Marshfield Area Pet Shelter Karen Rau.

One way the shelter is trying to stop these numbers from growing is by talking with the owner to discuss other options.

“Once we assess the situation and gather information we ask them if there is any way they can re-home the pet. Home to home versus bringing it into a stressful shelter,” said Rau.

If that doesn’t work, of course, the shelter takes in the animals, but Rau says this all could have been avoided if the previous owner had done their homework.

“Research the breeds that they are thinking about getting. They need to realize the responsibility that dog ownership is, any pet ownership is. Adopt from a shelter, you know when you adopt from a shelter the vet care is already done at the beginning,” said Rau.

Rau says other shelters are running out of space.

“We talk to different shelters in the area quite frequently to get an idea of what their struggles are, so this is a huge problem we are seeing in central Wisconsin, especially with the dogs,” said Rau.

The shelter is seeing a low number of applications, so they say if can handle a pet, adopt at a shelter. The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter has no charge for returning adopted pets.

