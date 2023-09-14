Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortion services on Sept. 18

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume abortion care services on Monday, Sept. 18 at the Water Street Health Center in Milwaukee, and the Madison East Health Center.

“With patients and community as our central priority and driving force, we are eager to resume abortion services and provide this essential care to people in our State,” said Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “With the recent confirmation from the Court that there is not an enforceable abortion ban in Wisconsin, our staff can now provide the full scope of sexual and reproductive health care to anyone in Wisconsin who needs it, no matter what.”

“The ability to provide abortion services in Wisconsin again is crucial to being able to address the full scope of care for our patients,” said Dr. Allie Linton, Associate Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “Patients who walk through our doors can again know they will receive the comprehensive, high quality, nonjudgmental, and confidential reproductive care they deserve.”

We believe everybody deserves access to high quality, affordable, nonjudgmental health care - including abortion,” said Amy Doczy, Vice President of Patient Services at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “Abortion is healthcare, and we are eager to resume providing this essential care for Wisconsinites.”

PPWI made the decision to suspend abortion in June 2022 after the United States overturned Roe v. Wade. Although PPWI has maintained that Wis. Stat. 940.04 – commonly referred to as the 1849 criminal abortion ban – was not enforceable, the painstaking decision was made to suspend abortion services in the wake of the Dobbs decision due to the threat of prosecution under Wisconsin Statute 940.04 posed to physicians and staff.

Gov. Evers shared in a statement on Thursday, “The U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe threw reproductive freedom in Wisconsin into chaos. As Wisconsin remains one of several states with an outdated criminal abortion ban on the books—which was enacted in 1849 before the Civil War and at a time when Wisconsin women did not have the right to vote—healthcare providers and patients in Wisconsin were thrown into legal uncertainty, and nearly all abortion services in the state ceased.”

Since this decision, PPWI, attorneys, physicians, partners, and stakeholders have been working tirelessly on a path forward to resume abortion services in Wisconsin. The Court decided recently to allow the lawsuit challenging the enforceability of Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban to move forward. In its ruling, the court stated that Wisconsin Statute 940.04 does not prohibit consensual abortion care.

“Since the Dobbs decision last summer, women in Wisconsin have been denied the right to make fundamental reproductive health care decisions,” said Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison). “This has been a scary time and one that does not adequately reflect our state’s shared values.”

For nearly 90 years PPWI’s doors have remained open across Wisconsin to make sure everybody has access to the health care they need without fear, shame, or stigma– no matter what.

Schedules are open now for patients to book appointments beginning Monday, Sept. 18 at the Milwaukee Water Street and Madison East Health Centers. To schedule an appointment or to learn more, visit ppwi.org or call 844-493-1052.

