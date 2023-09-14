Legal experts share biggest mistakes to make after traffic accidents

(WSAW) - Being involved in a road traffic accident can be a stressful and traumatic situation, even if you are just a witness. With emotions heightened and shock playing a major role in the aftermath of an incident, it can be easy to make mistakes after a stressful collision.

This is why legal experts at High Rise Legal Funding have shared the biggest mistakes victims in road traffic accidents can make and how to avoid them should you become a victim yourself.

Reacting too quickly and causing more damage

In the heat of the moment, whether you are at fault or not, it can be easy to assume you have been wrongly done and act on emotion and adrenaline. In situations like road traffic collisions, it is normal for the shock to take over and for you to immediately start to panic. Take a second to regulate your breathing which will aid a calm manner for you to carry on dealing with the situation.

Do not immediately start apologizing because it allows the blame to be placed on you when that may not be the case.

Declining or avoiding medical assistance

If you are in any crash that has caused trauma to the body, especially the head or spine, make sure you are assessed at the scene of the incident by paramedics and healthcare professionals who can determine if you have any injuries.

Declining immediate medical assistance could result in injuries such as internal bleeding, whiplash, and knocks to the head to go untreated and cause further problems down the road.

Failing to gather evidence and information

After receiving the necessary medical assistance, the second priority should be ensuring you have the evidence to back up the situation. Take photos of both vehicles and any injuries that have occurred. Not only will this help an attorney if needed but it will also help law enforcement understand what happened when they arrive on scene.

Write down the contact information of everyone at the scene, including anyone who may have witnessed the incident and/or provided comments on the accident.

Not calling law enforcement

In some states, it is a legal requirement to contact the police after a road traffic accident. According to the Wisconsin DOT, any crash within the State of Wisconsin must be reported when it results in the injury of a person, $1,000 or more damage to any person’s vehicle or property, and/or damage of $200 or more to state or other government-owned property other than a vehicle.

Even if it’s not required, having the police there to collect evidence, track down witnesses, assess the road, and take official photographs that can’t be duplicated or doctored is extremely beneficial.

Not filing the case soon enough

In some states, there is a legal time limit in which you must file a claim after an accident. Keep in mind that insurance companies might try to elongate the process, causing your time to run out and your chance to proceed to be gone.

Don’t take the insurance company’s word for it

Speak to an injury lawyer and ask them to evaluate your claim to know whether you are getting a fair deal or not. They can also advise you to stick to your fight for a bigger payment, should they feel you are entitled.

Also, insurance companies may say you are getting the best settlement possible when this is not the case. Don’t be afraid to pursue your case to its maximum and take your time to convince them you deserve more than what they are offering.

