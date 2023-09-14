Hilight Zone Podcast: The Brandt Family Affair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday, Sept. 16, Andy’s Madison Capitals will host the Green Bay Gamblers at Marathon Park in the first-ever USHL game in Wausau. It will also mark a family reunion for the Brandt family.

Andy and Brian Brandt Jr. both grew up in Wausau and played for Wausau West. Once each of their playing careers were over, they became coaches. Andy is now the general manager for the USHL’s Madison Capitals, and Brian is the head coach for Wausau West. He is also a part-owner for the Wausau Cyclones.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with the two of them about how much this event will mean to the family, and how their lives have intertwined in coaching.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.