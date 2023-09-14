News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hilight Zone Podcast: The Brandt Family Affair

Andy and Brian Brandt Jr.
Andy and Brian Brandt Jr.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday, Sept. 16, Andy’s Madison Capitals will host the Green Bay Gamblers at Marathon Park in the first-ever USHL game in Wausau. It will also mark a family reunion for the Brandt family.

Andy and Brian Brandt Jr. both grew up in Wausau and played for Wausau West. Once each of their playing careers were over, they became coaches. Andy is now the general manager for the USHL’s Madison Capitals, and Brian is the head coach for Wausau West. He is also a part-owner for the Wausau Cyclones.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with the two of them about how much this event will mean to the family, and how their lives have intertwined in coaching.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person found dead in bathroom at Aspirus Wisconsin Rapids over the weekend
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
You Know You’re From...Kempster: Airbnb WWII-era plane
Elier Bravo de Leon
Stevens Point man sentenced to 30 years in prison in stabbing of mother and child
Deception from overseas countries coming to central Wisconsin’s front door
Anthony Stinson, a 13-year-old who suffered severe head injuries when he was hit Saturday by a...
13-year-old hit by police car will be taken off life support, mother says

Latest News

Wisconsin hunters prepare for numerous opening days to begin in September
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
Packers players react to Rodgers injury, join NFLPA’s plea for natural grass fields
The Indians mobbing Daisy Spink after a diving hit resulting in a Mosinee point.
Mosinee volleyball’s hustle fuels 3-0 victory over Rhinelander
Rhinelander vs Mosinee Volleyball
Rhinelander vs Mosinee Volleyball