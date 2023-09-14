First Alert Weather: Chilly start to Thursday, turning warmer later

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold, frosty start to Thursday morning as low temperatures have taken a dip into the 30s for majority of North Central Wisconsin. A complete turnaround in temperatures by Thursday afternoon, as we warm towards average. Seasonable highs to likely remain in the forecast through the upcoming weekend with slight rain chances.

Highs low 70s through Saturday, upper 60s by Sunday (WSAW)

Clear skies, calm winds, and low temperatures around 35 degrees or low Thursday morning allowing for frost to develop over portions of North Central Wisconsin. A Frost Advisory over counties in the Northwoods, north of HWY 64 as morning lows drop to the low to mid 30s. Though, some spots in Central Wisconsin could see some patchy frost if temperatures drop low enough.

Observed low temperatures anywhere from the low to upper 30s Thursday morning (WSAW)

A chilly Thursday morning will lead to warm and mild weather conditions by the afternoon. Plentiful amounts of sunshine with highs warming towards the low 70s for most. Tonight won’t be so chilly, as low temperatures only fall to the low 50s by Friday morning. This is ahead of a warm front pushing in for Friday.

Highs warmer than the morning Thursday, highs low 70s with sunny skies (WSAW)

A line of scattered showers will track in ahead of the warm front early Friday morning, moving from west to east. Some rain may fall during the morning commute. Increasing clouds expected as a low pressure system continues to move in closer. Southwest winds breezy at times, gusting up to 20 mph. Highs low 70s. More dry than wet on Friday, but can’t rule out some additional rounds for isolated showers during the afternoon.

A line of some scattered showers to move in ahead of a front Friday morning before sunrise (WSAW)

Scattered rain over Central Wisconsin for the morning commute Friday (WSAW)

A cold front will follow the low pressure system on Saturday. Highs will still warm to the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds expected with times of widely scattered rain Saturday afternoon. Any rain on Saturday is not expected to be widespread, or a washout.

Some isolated or maybe widely scattered rain possible for some on Saturday afternoon (WSAW)

About a tenth of an inch of rain to accumulate between Friday and Saturday (WSAW)

Sunday will likely end up dry, with highs cooler mid to upper 60s in wake of the cold front. Skies likely to feature more clouds than sun. For the following work week, temperatures to start off in the upper 60s, but will try to warm towards the mid 70s by middle of the week.

Mild and seasonable temperatures through the weekend. Some slight chances for rain, but not a washout (WSAW)

