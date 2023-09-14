D.C. Everest High football coach named as Packers Coach of the Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers have announced that Tim Strehlow of D.C. Everest High School has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week.

In his seventh year as the varsity head coach of D.C. Everest, Strehlow has the Evergreens out to a perfect 4-0 start to the season. The team’s performance on the field is just as impressive as the work they are doing inside the school.

Over the past few years, Strehlow has built a leadership mentoring program not only for his football program but all the athletic teams at D.C. Everest. The program’s goal is to empower student-athletes to lead, mentor, and set examples to those on their team as well as the underclassmen who will someday be in their shoes.

On the football team, Strehlow has invited players to apply to become part of the team Leadership Council, which meets regularly with coaches to prioritize goals, determine community service projects, and discuss any issues and concerns with the team.

“We continue to meet with our kids [in the Leadership Council] daily,” said Strehlow. “We still talk about how things are going and what we can improve on, and I want to get that culture that these kids do have a say in how their school is run and is moving on, and if there are important topics, to head them off early and to be problem solvers. The culture is us. If you don’t like your culture, well we have to change our culture. Nobody’s going to step in and say, ‘Oh you should do this, or this, or this.’ No, we have to buy into it and we have to drive our own culture. As a head coach, sometimes people are scared to give up control, but I’ve noticed our kids have taken on this role and have done a really nice job. And I would say that some of that has translated into the success that we have been starting to have. You know, take the stress away, take the focus away from football, and let’s talk about being good people first.”

Strehlow grew up in Weston and is an alum of D.C. Everest, where he graduated in 1995. Strehlow played wide receiver and defensive back for the Evergreens and received a scholarship to play football at North Dakota State University as a wide receiver. Upon graduation, he began his coaching career as an assistant coach for D.C. Everest in 2000 and was later named head coach of the Evergreens in 2017.

Strehlow said he views the award more as an accomplishment of their whole team.

“First of all, this certainly isn’t about me, this is about the program,” Strehlow said. “This is about our kids, this is about our administration that backs us every single day, our coaches that work so hard every day putting in a tremendous amount of time. Then don’t forget about the parents. Everything that the parents have to sacrifice to be a part of high school football. I’m just glad to accept this award for our program. We’re only 4-0, we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We can’t get too caught up in where we’re at right now, we’ve just got to keep working, stay positive, keep treating people with respect, and hopefully, we can keep building.”

Strehlow and his staff oversee a program of 140 players with 70 of them suiting up for the varsity games. In addition to coaching, Strehlow teaches physical education at D.C. Everest High School. Strehlow and his wife, Vicki, have two sons, Ty and Coy.

The Packers Coach of the Week program is presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.

