Clay Corner Studio hosting theme nights to inspire art and reach the community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau art studio wants to give everyone the chance to unleash their inner artist. Through a few events coming up, the art studio will be welcoming people from all walks of life.

Owner of Clay Corner Studio, Martina Strehlow says it’s about providing everyone a place to be creative and hangout. Martina says unlike most studio owners, she was not an art person growing up. Her last art class was in the eighth grade. That art teacher told Martina to pursue other interests, but she didn’t listen, and as an adult decided to pursue the business side of art by buying Clay Corner 15 years ago.

“I don’t want anyone cut out. I mean, we have like generations come in, you know, they come in and do baby footprints and mom and siblings and grandma or even sometimes Great Grandma will be along. I want everyone to be included,” said Martina Strehlow, Owner of Clay Corner Studio LLC.

The Clay Corner art studio wants everyone to feel right at home when they come to the store. That applies to customers and employees. Justine Dzor is a manager at Clay Corner. She’s always been interested in art, but it took her a little while to get their full time. She was in the mental health field before. After struggling for a while, she decided to look for something different. That is when she found the General Store Manager position at Clay Corner. A place she already went to and felt right at home. She manages the coffee shop and art store there now and helps with art classes.

“I love being able to teach people and walk through those different steps because you don’t necessarily have to be an artist. But then if you are and you want to do some freehand stuff, it’s like, just so fascinating to see what people will create,” said Dzor.

Clay Corner found its forever home in 2021. The bigger studio offers many different classes and activities for all ages. The most popular are theme nights, which includes trivia, and creating art that reflects the theme of the night. The next theme night is Friday, and it’s Taylor Swift night. It starts at 6 p.m. You do have to sign up online to participate.

Clay Corner Studio is located at 1801 Sherman St, Wausau, WI 54401.

For more information on theme nights and other events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.