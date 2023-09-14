News and First Alert Weather App
The City of Wausau joins in with the Welcoming America

The goal is to bring another 150 migrants to central Wisconsin
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is joining the efforts of Welcoming America for a week dedicated to the efforts of celebrating and raising awareness of the importance of diversity and inclusion.

The goal is to highlight and also bring people from different cultures together in Wausau and this week is welcoming week.

“I love it, this is my jam!” Mayor Kate Rosenberg loves the city’s involvement in welcoming America and more specific, the rural welcoming initiative. It provides city leaders with ways to help improve and strengthen inclusiveness in Wausau.

“This year seems like a good opportunity to hop on and start celebrating,” said Rosenberg. Immigrants arrive from all corners of the globe.

For many, English is not their first or even second language. One organization leading the effort is the Hmong American Center. Executive Director Yee Leng Xiong said it’s important to have representation and joining in with welcoming America helps to cultivate that.

“We do a wide variety of activities we believe strongly in order for us to get rid of racism or discrimination ensuring this community is a welcoming community is one through celebration, and two through education and three doing it together as a community,” Xiong said.

Another non-profit helping out is the Ethiopian Community Development Council.

The Director and Community Engagement Manager with the ECDC multicultural center says they have helped over 180 people come into America just this year.

“Our job we feel is one of inclusivity our job is one of helping folks to start a new life here,” Eric Yonke, Community Engagement Manager.

New Beginnings is another local non-profit that partners with the ECDC which is helping to provide refugees with housing, supplies, tables, food, and clothes.

They help bring communities together with the help of non-profits and the community.

“It’s part of our strategic plan was to be a more welcoming place and our efforts are really about telling people you belong here,” said Mayor Rosenberg.

