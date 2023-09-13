News and First Alert Weather App
What you need to know ahead of the upcoming flu and RSV season

What to know about RSV and Flu Season
What to know about RSV and Flu Season(WSAW)
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s almost fall and that means cold and flu season is right around the corner.

In Wisconsin, 43% of people in the state received a flu shot last year, much lower compared to numbers before and during the pandemic.

Medical experts are taking steps to try to turn that number around. The triple threat of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 has the potential to spread quickly in crowded places and indoor gatherings. DHS is urging Wisconsinites to be sure to make a plan to protect yourself against respiratory illnesses for this fall.

Flu and RSV vaccines are now available statewide and an updated COVID-19 vaccine is coming soon, but experts from the Marathon County Health Department say you should act now.

“It’s really important to stay up to date on your vaccines. Make sure you’re eating healthy and getting good rest,” said Communicable Disease Manager at Marathon County Health Department Becky Mroczenski.

The Wausau Family Pharmacy is doing its due diligence to help with the vaccine effort by making it easier.

“As of right now, anybody with insurance can get it free at most pharmacies and clinics,” said Dr. Zoua Yang, Pharmacist, Wausau Family Pharmacy.

As the season changes and temperatures drop, the threat of respiratory illnesses rises. Dr. Yang said their pharmacy just received the flu vaccine a few weeks ago.

“There’s been a lot of people coming in for that, and with the COVID vaccine being approved, we have been seeing a lot of people come in,” said Dr. Yang.

Currently, there are two new RSV vaccines available. People who are 60 and older are encouraged to get it. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a Chief Medical Officer with DHS, said it’s too early to predict exactly what will happen this fall.

He said we should expect roughly similar levels of flu activity and COVID-19 activity as we did in the most recent year. For more information about this upcoming flu season, click here.

