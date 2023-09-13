News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Cyclones announce promotion schedule for upcoming season

Cyclones Hockey Promotions(Wausau Cyclones Hockey)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones have announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Cyclones hit the home ice in just 31 days for their home opener on Saturday, October 14th at 7:10 p.m. The first 500 fans that evening will receive a Cyclones magnet schedule presented by Prompt Action Pest Control.

Additional fan giveaways during the upcoming season will feature a Celly Cinco de Ciclones bobblehead, scarf giveaway, two hat giveaways, drawstring bag, and pint glass giveaway. The promotional schedule will also see the corgi races and wiener dog races return on Jan. 20 and Feb. 3 respectively. Both will feature pre-sale limited edition Cyclones Corgi Races and Cyclones Wiener Dog Races merchandise with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Marathon County Humane Society and New Life Pet Adoption.

Fan ticket specials include two Family Night games that will save fans up to 20% on tickets thanks to Festival Foods. In addition, all kids 12 and under receive free admission on Nov. 25 presented by Findorff, and all youth hockey players wearing their game jerseys on Dec. 30 receive free admission presented by AmFam Jim Clemens Agency. Nov. 3 and Jan. 19 will feature $2 beer presented by Budweiser and fans can also enjoy the Clone Zone for just $20.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans back to Marathon Park and enjoy all the fan giveaways and unique promotions. We take pride in offering fans excellent value while attending home games and we believe this promotional schedule does just that,” stated Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe.

For single-game tickets for all home games which went on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and to view all the promotional offers this season, visit wausaucyclones.com.

