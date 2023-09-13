News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau City Council votes against apartment rezoning in “The Hollow”

By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau City Council has finally made a decision about the controversial re-zoning for a set of apartments on Wausau’s west side. Tuesday night the council voted against the rezoning, needing a three-fourths majority but failing with a 4 to 7 vote.

The property in question, 208, 210, and 214 Wyatt Street is owned by the city. On August 15, the Planning Commission voted to rezone the land.

That was in spite of many residents from the neighborhood known as ‘The Hollow’ being against the development since it was proposed. There were concerns over spot zoning, traffic, and soil contamination. To show their opposition, more than 50 signatures were gathered in a community petition against the rezoning of the six-unit apartment building.

At the city council meeting, both sides were vocal about their position on the apartments, especially neighbors bordering the lots in question. “Should all areas of Wausau that you represent fear a zoning change in their neighborhood? Please build apartments in the proper zoning area. It is that simple,” said neighbor Shirley Jehn.

With the vote failing, the lots will stay single-family housing lots for the time being.

