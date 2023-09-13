News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point man sentenced to 30 years in prison in stabbing of mother and child

By Sean White
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old Stevens Point man who pled guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in April has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Elier Bravo De Leon appeared in custody in Portage County Court for his sentencing hearing. The judge sentenced him to 50 years total, 30 of which would be served in prison and the remaining 20 would be served on extended supervision. The judge also ruled that both attempted homicide counts would be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Elier Bravo De Leon stabbed a 32-year-old woman and her seven-year-old child in their Stevens Point apartment on Dec. 20, 2022. During a December court hearing, law enforcement viewed footage from the doorbell cam showing the defendant leaving the residence covered in blood. He was arrested after the incident.

Bravo De Leon will receive a 267-day sentence credit for the time he has already served while in custody.

