Recipe: Back-to-school recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council

By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Back-to-school time always comes faster than you think. In the blink of an eye, summer vacation is coming to a close, and it’s already time to go school supplies shopping.

Making that transition from a flexible summer schedule to a structured school week with early mornings and busy nights can be tough for the kids and parents. For busy school nights, quick and easy meals like these are a total lifesaver.

CREAMY GROUND BEEF PASTA SOUP

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound lean Ground Beef
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 2-3 cloves minced garlic
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 4 cups beef stock
  • 1 jar (24 oz) spaghetti sauce
  • 1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce
  • 2 cups uncooked pasta
  • 4 oz cream cheese
  • Fresh basil, optional
  • Parmesan cheese, optional

COOKING:

1. Heat a large nonstick stock pot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and onion; cook eight to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, if needed.  Add Italian seasoning, garlic, salt, and pepper, to taste.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

2.  Add beef stock, spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce, and pasta to pot and let simmer for approximately 10-12 minutes or until pasta is al dente.

3. Add cream cheese and mix well.  Continue simmering until the pasta is tender and the soup is thickened to your liking. Garnish with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

  • 30 Minutes - 6 Servings

DIY BEEF RAMEN NOODLE JARS

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 ounces thinly sliced cooked beef Flank Steak
  • 2 tablespoons beef base
  • 1/2 cup chopped kimchi
  • 4 teaspoons red miso paste
  • 8 drops of sesame oil
  • 2 cups baby spinach leaves
  • 1 cup shredded carrot
  • 8 fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 2 packages (3 ounces each) dried ramen noodles, any flavor

Toppings (optional):

  • Reduced-sodium soy sauce, chili sauce, chili oil, sesame seeds, thinly sliced nori (dried seaweed) and thinly sliced shallots

COOKING:

  • Add 1-1/2 teaspoons beef concentrate, 2 tablespoons kimchi, 1 teaspoon miso paste, and 2 drops sesame oil to each of four 1-quart Mason canning jars. To each jar, add 3 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked beef steak, 1/2 cup spinach leaves, 1/4 cup carrot, a quarter of mushroom slices, and 2 tablespoons green onion. Add half of each package of ramen noodles to each jar, discarding flavor packets. Close jars. Refrigerate for at least one hour.
  • To serve, remove the lid and carefully add 2-1/2 cups boiling water to each jar. Close the jar tightly and let stand for five minutes, shaking occasionally. Serve with toppings, if desired.
    Cook’s Tip: Jars can be refrigerated for as long as three days and prepared as needed.

