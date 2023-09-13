Packers players react to Rodgers injury, join NFLPA’s plea for natural grass fields

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The football world was rocked by the news of Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury just four plays into his career as a New York Jet.

The impact is still felt by his former teammates in Green Bay.

“I was gutted for him. I know all that he’s dealing with and how excited he was,” longtime Rodgers friend David Bakhtiari said.

The friendship of Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari has been evident for years. For Bakhtiari, it was hard to see his friend go down in a fashion like this.

”I know how much the game means to him and for it to go that quick, especially that type of injury, having to bounce back from that, it’s going to be tough,” Bakhtiari said. “But he’s a tough dude.”

Bakhtiari made his opinions known on social media Monday, saying he thinks the NFL should do away with artificial turf to help limit injuries like this.

Congrats @nfl. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly it’s feasible.

I’m sick of this..Do better! — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) September 12, 2023

Bakhtiari was supported by the NFLPA on Wednesday, who released a statement calling for all NFL Field surfaces to be natural grass.

“Moving all stadium fields to high quality natural grass surfaces is the easiest decision the NFL can make,” the statement read. “This is worth the investment and it simply needs to change now.”

Bakhtiari also had support in the locker room, including from wide receiver Christian Watson.

“Natural playing surface should be the natural and common thing to do so playing on artificial turf is not my favorite thing to do,” Watson said.

As for head coach Matt LaFleur, he said he sent Rodgers a text and wishes him a speedy recovery.

“I knew when he went back down to the ground, it had to have been something serious because I’ve seen him play through so much,” LaFleur said.

Rodgers also released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying, “I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love....The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.”

Taking the emotion out of the injury, it also affects the trade from Green Bay. The Packers will no longer receive a first round draft pick from New York as it was conditional on Rodgers playing 65% of the team’s snaps. It will now be a second round pick in 2024.

