Old Style Beer celebrates return to La Crosse with world’s largest pub-crawl

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - As Old Style Beer continues to celebrate its grand return to La Crosse, The BLÜ Group - Advertising & Marketing proudly presents the World’s Largest Six-Pack Pub Crawl, a one-of-a-kind event tailored for the beer enthusiasts.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, from 2-4 p.m., Old Style aficionados and beer lovers from around the country can embark on a nostalgic journey through downtown La Crosse collecting stamps and memories along the way.

Participants can soak in the local vibe and rekindle their passion for Old Style at six iconic bars: State Room, John’s Bar, Del’s Bar, The Helm, Dublin Square, and The Crow.

Search for King Gambrinus at each bar to get a Pub Crawl Passport and stamps, with no purchase necessary. The first 1,000 participants to visit all six bars and collect a stamp, can present their completed passport to an ambassador at their last bar to receive a World’s Largest Six-Pack Button. Plus, there will be Old Style branded koozies and merchandise available for free once the buttons are gone.

Adam Powers, Old Style Brand Manager, expressed his excitement about this one-of-a-kind event, “La Crosse has always been the heart of Old Style, and with this pub crawl, we want our fans to experience the legacy and connection that Old Style shares with this beautiful town. You might even see a large, newly refurbished Old Style Six-Pack on the south side of downtown. This is going to be a fun way to pay tribute to a brand that’s been loved for generations!”

In the backdrop of La Crosse’s World Famous Oktoberfest celebration, the World’s Largest Six-Pack Pub Crawl promises to be an event that beer lovers won’t forget anytime soon. It is not just a pub crawl, but a walk down memory lane, celebrating a beer that has left an indelible mark on La Crosse’s brewing heritage.

Interested participants can get more information on the Eventbrite page link here .

