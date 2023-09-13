News and First Alert Weather App
NTC and UW-Stout to offer new automation degree program

By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - High school and college students interested in automation now have an opportunity to learn through Northcentral Technical College.

UW-Stout announced its Automation Leadership Degree can now be started online at the tech school. The classes are focused on the manufacturing industry going high-tech and teaching the next generation how to program.

Students will learn about robotics, AI, cloud computing, and analytics. The program is designed to be flexible for both students and those in the workforce.

VP of learning at NTC Dr. Darren Ackley said, “It’s a wonderful partnership where students can take advantage of earning credentials in high school or while they’re working on the job and they can bring those to NTC for an associate’s degree and then those can transfer to UW Stout where they can get a bachelor degree.”

Upon graduation, students will have smart automation certification alliance credentials and an industry-required internship or co-op and be ready for the workforce.

