Mosinee volleyball’s hustle fuels 3-0 victory over Rhinelander

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In a GNC matchup, Mosinee took home three games to none over Rhinelander Tuesday evening. Making highlight-filled plays, including a diving hit from Daisy Spink resulting in an Indians point in set one.

Mosinee won each game 25-17, 25-14, and 25-23. The Indians travel to Antigo for another conference matchup on Saturday, Sept. 16th, while the Hodags travel back home for a conference match vs. Northland Pines on Tuesday, Sept. 19th.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

