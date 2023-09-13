Marathon County hosts agencies for SWAT training

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - 60 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in central Wisconsin took part in Tuesday’s SWAT training in Mosinee to better their emergency response skills.

“They are training together, they get to know each other, they get to know their training styles and it’s great to do that in this environment versus out in the field where it’s the first time‚” said Lt. Cory Gladden of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s not just a flat range, we can build a ton of different scenarios into our facility here,” said Lt. Will Stuart, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday’s training took place at Nine Mile Forest Recreation Area and the Duane L. Corbin Shooting Range in Mosinee. The primary goal for training was to enhance multiple agency cooperation, ensuring seamless communication and coordination during a large-scale incident.

“When teams get together and work together to train like this, that really helps in the event that a large-scale event should happen,” said Lt. Cory Gladden.

The exercises are unique and critical. Officers faced scenarios where teams had to bust down doors after shooting targets at close range. Then teams carried a mannequin back to safety. “It going to provide a better higher quality of service when our teams are called out together and increase our mission which saves lives,” said Lt. Will Stuart, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

Lieutenant Gladden said these training exercises are vital as they prepare officers for a real-life situation.

“When the guys walk away from today, the thing I really want them to have accomplished is build relationships, build trust with the other teams, and be able to come together and work as one the moment that we need it,” said Lt. Stuart.

The Marathon, Portage, and Wood County Sheriff’s Offices all took part in the training. As well as the Stevens Point, Plover, and Marshfield Police departments.

