Marathon Co. Public Library holding monthly Social Hour for Adults

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Talking out loud in the library is something that’s usually frowned upon, but Wednesday, the Marathon County Public Library is encouraging you to come in and chat.

It’s kind of like speed friending, but a little more causal, the best part, you don’t have to be quiet at this event. Every month, the library hosts the public roundtable event as a way to help you get to know the people in your community.

“That’s what the library is for. I think a lot of people think about the library as a solitary space where people come, you know, to study or you know, to read, but we also have all these great, you know, free events. it’s these kinds of community connections that really mean a lot to us,” said Allycia Smith, Library Marketing Specialist at Marathon County Public Library.

The event happens upstairs in the community room at the Wausau branch. You can gather with others one-on-one or in a group and start up a conversation. Prompts are available to those who need them. The simple questions range from how you’re doing? What is your favorite food? Who would you have dinner with? Among many others. You can also start the conversation yourself.

“The purpose is just to help folks who might feel less comfortable starting out a conversation on their own, I know a lot of people feel nervous just striking up a conversation. But the prompts help get things rolling,” said Smith.

Allycia says it’s important during this time of year to brighten people’s spirits and give them a reason to leave the house. The event starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. No sign up is required, and it’s completely free. If you miss Wednesday, the next time to attend is on Oct. 11.

MCPL Wausau Branch is located at 300 1st St, Wausau, WI 54403.

