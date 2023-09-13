First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns Wednesday, chance for frost Thursday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a cold start to the morning Wednesday, plan for sunny skies to make a return. Frosty conditions remain possible for North Central Wisconsin Thursday morning as overnight lows drop into the 30s.

A high pressure system moves over Wisconsin Wednesday, allowing clouds to clear, bringing mostly sunny skies back to the region. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon slightly warmer, low to mid-60s. Quiet and calm weather conditions.

Skies remain clear overnight into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will try to drop into the 30s for some around sunrise. Patchy frost is possible for North Central Wisconsin Thursday morning.

Not everyone will encounter frost, but if temperatures drop enough into the 30s, some could be waking up to some frosty conditions. Good idea to cover or bring in your cold sensitive plants before heading to bed Wednesday night.

Another sun-filled day Thursday with highs warmer, low 70s during the afternoon. Highs will remain similar and mild Friday. However, clouds will be making a return to wrap up the work week as a high pressure slowly moves out.

A low pressure system Friday will first bring in a warm front and allow for some scattered rain to move with the front. Then, a cold front will follow into the weekend, cooling weekend highs to the mid to upper 60s. Some additional scattered rain is possible on Saturday.

