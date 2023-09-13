Blubber Run, t-shirts for Maui brewery featured at 11th annual Pointoberfest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Pointoberfest will return to Stevens Point for its 11th year on Saturday, September 16.

This year’s event will feature the Blubber Run 5K. The fun run is not timed, and participants are encouraged to come in costume. Packet pick-up starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stevens Point Brewery, and the race starts at 3 p.m.

After the run, Pointoberfest officially kicks off at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $30 before the event at Point Brewery Gift Shop, UWSP University Information and Tickets, and online. Tickets will also be available at the gate for $35.

Julie Birrenkott visited Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to talk about the event and shared information about a fundraiser for a Maui brewery that was destroyed in the Maui wildfires in August.

‘Hula Badger’ t-shirts will be available for purchase at Pointoberfest. $10 from each shirt sold will be donated to Koholā Brewery.

$10 from each shirt sold will be donated to Koholā Brewery. (WSAW)

Click here for more information on Pointoberfest.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.