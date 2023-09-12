News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

You Know You’re From...Kempster: Airbnb WWII-era plane

This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.(WSAW)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPSTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Neat. That’s one word Joe Draeger used a lot when talking with him about his new Airbnb north of Antigo.

“I knew it was going to be neat, but I didn’t know it was going to be that big look the way it does,” said Draeger. “Where it’s hung up in the trees to make it look like a plane either landed or crashed.”

About 19 months ago, Draeger had an idea.

“When I was searching on Airbnb a few years back I saw one in Venezuela, and it had more of a short modified version of a, just like a, cockpit and a small part of the fuselage and a short section of the wing. I thought it’d be neat if you’re going to do that to do the whole thing.”

“It didn’t seem that outlandish at the time,” said Gary Fleischman.

With his contractor, Fleischman on board, Joe got to work. Thinking he’d head out to the Air Force bone yard in Arizona, he was turned toward Oshkosh.

“The Basler Turbo Conversion Company,” Draeger said. “So I went down there and talked to them and sure enough they had one that they said they had taken so many parts off of it, it was going to be scrap or unusable for them and he sold it to me.”

October of 2022, they hauled the 1941 DC-3 World War II-era plane to his shop in Antigo to remodel it inside and out.

“Bathroom. Shower. It’s so short you obviously don’t have a lot of headroom,” Draeger said inside.

“We had to empty out the whole fuselage and then put it all back together and make it livable,” said Fleischman. “You know, to where you know people are comfortable in it.”

“Little kitchen area. The sink. Table. Fridge,” Draeger said as he continue to tour.

Joe paid $10-grand for the plane, which he thought was a bargain. He’s put another $50K into it to get it where it is now.

“We just have the two trundle beds,” he said walking through. “These slide out underneath. It does sleep 4.”

“That’s the biggest thing that interested me was the actual history of the plane,” added Fleischman. “Bring it back so it still had some of that authenticity to it.”

“I wasn’t sure how it was all going to lay out. Obviously, you’ve got a 60x8 foot tube and you have to make it into a living quarters,” Draeger said.

A forest view one way, and High Lake on the other. When the rebuild was finished, they moved the plane to a piece of property in Kempster, 10-12 miles north of Antigo. Then put it on stilts to give you that airborne sensation.

“(We) Had a crane pick it up and then set it over the trees and onto the cradle we engineered, created,” Draeger recalled.

You Know You're From...Antigo

“It is my first time ever putting something this high up in the air,” said Fleischman.

To top it off, they re-created propellers out of big ceiling fans with giant blades hooked up to a converted motor.

“They’re motion detected so when you walk up on them the lights come on and the blades start to spin,” said Draeger.

When the sun sets, the fun begins.

“At night it’s all lit up,” Draeger said. “The wings are lit. The tail’s lit. The motors are lit. It looks a little more unique at night when it’s lit.”

For this Antigo businessman, the job met and, shall we say, flew past his own expectations.

”I mean they really are a neat airliner.”

The plane is open for business. He said the state did come in and inspect it, so no safety questions were left up in the air. joe has two other rental properties as well, including a giant tree house.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following alleged domestic fight at Stevens Point hotel on Friday
Wausau Gas Prices
Gas prices go way up overnight and they might just keep going up again
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
First win brings confidence for Love, Packers
Charter - Disney dispute ends; ESPN returns to company’s cable lineup
WSAW 4 p.m. Team
NewsChannel 7 at 4 p.m. moving from Fox to CBS, InvestigateTV+ launches at 4:30 p.m. starting Sept. 11

Latest News

You Know You're From...Antigo
TONIGHT at 10: World War II plane transformed into vacation getaway
In 2022, Portage County set aside over two million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act - State...
Free safe drinking water checks at Portage County Fair and beyond
Five-time Grammy award winner Steven Curtis Chapman performing at 2023 Hope In The Park.
Hope in the Park returns with Grammy award-winning Steven Curtis Chapman as headlining act
The DIgital Farmer - Twin B Farms ... Marathon, Wisconsin
Twin B Farms in Marathon has developed a social media presence