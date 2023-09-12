News and First Alert Weather App
YMCA of the Northwoods to host "Not So Scary" Halloween trail on Oct. 21

Northwoods YMCA Halloween
Northwoods YMCA Halloween(YMCA of the Northwoods)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Trick-or-Treat takes to the forest as the YMCA of the Northwoods once again hosts the ‘Not so Scary’ Halloween Trail on the Stoney Pines Trail behind the Y on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 12-3 p.m.

The ¾-mile crushed-granite trail winds through the woods and community groups. Businesses and volunteers decorate sites along the trail and hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. This outdoor event is free to the community.

Primary parking for the event will be at the Rhinelander Ice Arena and a path from the arena leads to the entrance of the trail. Those with strollers or who require an even surface should use the sidewalk along Highway 17. A donation of a non-perishable food item for the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry is encouraged. All participants are also asked to bring a Halloween treat bag.

A bake sale will be held on Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help the YMCA support the “Not so Scary’ Halloween Trail. Baked goods include cookies, muffins, pies, and more. The bake sale will take place at the YMCA of the Northwoods located at 2003 E Winnebago St. in Rhinelander.

Those interested in sponsoring a site, volunteering, or for more information, contact the event coordinator Laurie Bielen at 715-362-9622, ext. 114.

