Wisconsin Rapids releases community survey to name new dog park

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wisconsin Rapids has released a survey to select a name for the new dog park, located on Saratoga Street, between 24th and 25th Street North.

Starting Sept. 12 through 8 a.m. on Sept. 19, the public can choose three names for the new dog park:

• Rapids Park and Bark Dog Park

• Rapids Barks and Rec Dog Park

• Rapids Room to Zoom Dog Park

The public may respond to the survey online at: wirapids.org/dog-park

Additionally, the public can respond to the survey by visiting the Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Department at 220 3rd Avenue South, Suite 3, or by calling them at 715-421-8240. The name selected for the dog park will be used on park signage, marketing and branding materials, and the website.

“I really enjoyed reviewing the park name suggestions. The community’s love for canines was evident. I want to thank the public for their thoughtful suggestions, and I want to thank city staff and the Parks and Recreation Commission for their support. I look forward to unveiling the park name at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October,” said Mayor Shane Blaser.

A site was selected for the approximately 10-acre dog park in 2022 and staff conducted appropriate research to ensure the site would work well as a dog park.

While the necessities for the project are fully funded by room tax revenues, the public is encouraged to consider providing financial donations or investing in larger sponsorship opportunities to help furnish the dog park with a pavilion, agility equipment, park signage, and more.

