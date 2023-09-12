News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Rapids releases community survey to name new dog park

(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wisconsin Rapids has released a survey to select a name for the new dog park, located on Saratoga Street, between 24th and 25th Street North.

Starting Sept. 12 through 8 a.m. on Sept. 19, the public can choose three names for the new dog park:

• Rapids Park and Bark Dog Park

• Rapids Barks and Rec Dog Park

• Rapids Room to Zoom Dog Park

The public may respond to the survey online at: wirapids.org/dog-park

Additionally, the public can respond to the survey by visiting the Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Recreation Department at 220 3rd Avenue South, Suite 3, or by calling them at 715-421-8240. The name selected for the dog park will be used on park signage, marketing and branding materials, and the website.

“I really enjoyed reviewing the park name suggestions. The community’s love for canines was evident. I want to thank the public for their thoughtful suggestions, and I want to thank city staff and the Parks and Recreation Commission for their support. I look forward to unveiling the park name at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October,” said Mayor Shane Blaser.

A site was selected for the approximately 10-acre dog park in 2022 and staff conducted appropriate research to ensure the site would work well as a dog park.

While the necessities for the project are fully funded by room tax revenues, the public is encouraged to consider providing financial donations or investing in larger sponsorship opportunities to help furnish the dog park with a pavilion, agility equipment, park signage, and more.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following alleged domestic fight at Stevens Point hotel on Friday
Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company plans to open Madison location
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
Bond set at $1M for Antigo man facing attempted murder charges
Naylecia Polar missing
Missing Forest Co. girl found safe

Latest News

Northwoods YMCA Halloween
YMCA of the Northwoods to host “Not So Scary” Halloween trail on Oct. 21
Naylecia Polar, from Mole Lake, was last seen Sunday night, but found Monday
11-year-old girl missing from Forest Co. found safe
An MRI confirmed Rodgers tore his Achilles on the 4th play of Monday night's game
Aaron Rodgers suffers season-ending injury in debut with Jets
Missing person found dead in bathroom at Aspirus Wisconsin Rapids over the weekend