Wausau makes strides to attract more consumers and businesses downtown

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For a while now downtown Wausau hasn’t seen a lot of change, but now businesses are on the way to breathe new life into the area.

“Jimmy Johns will be opening up along Washington Street, the corner of Washington Street on 3rd and then we also have Object Homewares, a home goods store that has already opened. Vitality Bar which is more of a health spa,” Wausau River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske said.

There is no plan to try and make Wausau into a big city, but stick to that small city and big community vibe.

“Wausau has always had its own unique identity and I think what we need to do is build off our unique assets, so focusing on our arts and culture, focusing on what things are gaps in our downtown, which is residential,” Opal-Wahoske added.

Object Homewares Owner, Seth Alwin used to live in downtown Wausau and always believed he’d come back.

“We really feel that Wausau Downtown is the heart of our town and it’s really where we wanted to have a business to combine with all the other great locations down here,” Alwin said.

He isn’t scared of the competition coming his way at all. He said new neighbors would be great and knows his business holds value in the Greater Wausau Area.

“We always look at, you know, any businesses coming to downtown to be a positive. We offer something very unique to Wausau. We bring in a lot of things from overseas. We bring in a lot of unique items that can’t be found, not only in Wausau but regionally,” Alwin added.

Alwin is eager to be part of these developments and thinks this is also what people have been hoping for too, “People are starting to get back to appreciating small, appreciating local, appreciating downtown.”

Opal-Wahoske said he would like to see more businesses like hardware stores, home goods stores, and a bodega. Alwin added that while he is a fan of the local shops, he understands he can find ways to work with those mainstream stores as well.

