VA shares resources for veterans for suicide prevention month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The VA is doing everything they can to work with veterans who are struggling with mental health by offering care that ranges from support groups to one-on-one therapy.

September marks Suicide Prevention Month and the VA wants veterans to know they are not alone.

Speaking up can be hard, especially at first, but the VA is emphasizing that they want to help veterans who are struggling with their mental health.

Todd Stage, a retired Marine veteran now serving as a social worker at the VA in Tomah, said it’s important not to wait to reach out.

“Just like in the military where you had to take care of your gear, take care of your people. You got to take care of yourself and reaching out for help is really important,” he said.

There is also the 24/7 call service 988 that veterans can use no matter where they are.

“Try to identify those precursors and recognize that you can stop it from getting worse,” said Cindy Groskreutz, VA suicide prevention coordinator.

Stage said no matter if you were in for a couple of months and got hurt and discharged, or if you did the whole 20 and retired, any one of those people are veterans. He added that it’s also important for family members to keep an open space for veterans to be able to share what’s on their mind.

A message the VA sends to every veteran out there; You are not alone.

It’s a process and being able to talk about it is just one of many steps veterans can take towards getting better.

“We want to serve everybody. You are the woman. You are the solider. You are the Marine. Everybody listening to this -- you are the person that we are here to help,” said Groskreutz.

The VA also says having a strong support system is huge and using the resources available will go a long way to improving your mental health. Veterans seeking mental health help do not need to be enrolled with the VA to use the helpline.

