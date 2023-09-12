News and First Alert Weather App
UPDATE: Sources confirm Rodgers tore Achilles in first game with Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP, WSAW) - An MRI confirmed Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles during his first game with the New York Jets Monday night, according to multiple sources.

Rodgers’ debut with the New York Jets lasted just four snaps.

After a 26-yard run by Breece Hall on the Jets’ opening play, Rodgers threw his first pass away after getting heavy pressure from Greg Rousseau. Rodgers threw incomplete on the next play, but Terrel Bernard was called for defensive holding.

Then, Rodgers tried to avoid a rushing Floyd, who wrapped up the quarterback and took him down to the MetLife Stadium turf. Rodgers appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him. He stood up after a few moments, but needed help getting to New York’s sideline.

Rodgers was taken to the blue medical tent to be examined — and then sat on a cart. Halfway to the locker room, he hopped off the cart and limped inside.

“Obviously, just seeing how he responded to getting up and everything and limping off the field, it wasn’t anything good,” said wide receiver Allen Lazard, who played five seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. “But honestly, it’s almost like comical just on how this whole offseason played out for him to go down the first game without even completing a pass and everything.”

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers just 3:45 into the game and finished 14 of 21 for 140 yards, including a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, and an interception.

The injury silenced a crowd that had been raucous just minutes earlier, anticipating Rodgers’ Big Apple debut. The Jets haven’t made it to the Super Bowl since Joe Namath won the franchise’s only championship during the 1968 season, and frustrated fans hoped Rodgers’ arrival was the first step to getting back to the big game.

New York acquired Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in this year’s draft from Green Bay on April 26. In exchange, the Packers got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season — a scenario that now appears highly unlikely.

