Trial to begin next week for former Wausau substitute teacher charged with child sex crimes

Zachary Robins
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-day jury trial is set to begin for a former Wausau School District substitute teacher charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Zachary Robins, 28, appeared in Marathon County Court on Tuesday with his attorney for a final meeting between the prosecution and defense before the trial begins next week.

Robins served in the Wausau School District on 19 different occasions between Feb. 27 and Oct. 15, 2019. Back in 2019, Superintendent of the Wausau School District Dr. Keith Hilts said Robins had subbed in nine schools, for a total of 10 full days and seven half days.

Court documents suggested Robins inappropriately touched two students at Riverview Elementary School on Oct. 15. The incident was reported by a parent that same day, and the principal reported it to the School Resource Officer on Oct. 16.

The trial is scheduled to take place Sept. 19-21.

