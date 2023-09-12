Tommy’s Express giving free car washes to teachers Wednesday and Thursday

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Teachers are an important part of students’ lives every day. This week, Tommy’s Express in Wausau, Weston, and Stevens Point are making sure they feel appreciated.

On Wednesday and Thursday, local school district employees can get a free car wash, at any of their three locations. The free washes are available to teachers, custodians, principals, school nurses, and counselors.

“They help not only to educate our children but sometimes, you know, our children need that person. I mean, I did when I was a student. We always have that one teacher that we kind of look up to, said Destiny Pelky.

Pelky is the Assistant Manager at the Weston Tommy’s location. She graduated from Antigo in 2014, and has never forgotten her fifth-grade teacher and counselor Mr. Perise. She says he was always there for her.

“I read books to small children with him to like kindergarteners. And then throughout the year, when I got to middle school, he was then my counselor. I talked to him all the time about my family, and he knew everything about me. Then when I moved to high school, he was also the counselor at the high school,” said Pelky.

Memories like that are why Tommy’s Express wants to recognize school district employees with a free car wash. It’s a small way for the business to say thank you to teachers and district employees.

Free car washes will be offered to any teacher or school employee, in any district. The Weston, Wausau, and Stevens Point Tommy’s locations are participating in the offer. School employees will have to show an identification badge to get the free wash.

