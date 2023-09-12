Sleepy Hollow in the Gardens happening Sept. 16

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s only September, but spooky season has already begun at Monk Botanical Gardens. The legend of Sleepy Hollow is coming to the gardens this Saturday for a thrilling walking theatre event. Elise Schuler, the Educator and Events Manager at Monk Botanical Gardens joined Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to talk all about the fright-filled event.

Everyone is welcome to attend and people are encouraged to show up to the show dressed in costume. Sleepy Hollow will be happening at Monk Botanical Gardens Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 5 p.m. Follow the link to buy tickets and choose the time slot that you would like to attend.

