News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sleepy Hollow in the Gardens happening Sept. 16

The legend of Sleepy Hollow is coming to the gardens this Saturday for a thrilling walking theatre event.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s only September, but spooky season has already begun at Monk Botanical Gardens. The legend of Sleepy Hollow is coming to the gardens this Saturday for a thrilling walking theatre event. Elise Schuler, the Educator and Events Manager at Monk Botanical Gardens joined Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to talk all about the fright-filled event.

Everyone is welcome to attend and people are encouraged to show up to the show dressed in costume. Sleepy Hollow will be happening at Monk Botanical Gardens Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 5 p.m. Follow the link to buy tickets and choose the time slot that you would like to attend.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following alleged domestic fight at Stevens Point hotel on Friday
Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company plans to open Madison location
Charter - Disney dispute ends; ESPN returns to company’s cable lineup
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
First win brings confidence for Love, Packers
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets

Latest News

Local school district employees can stop by Tommy's Express in Wausau, Weston, or Stevens Point...
Tommy’s Express giving free car washes to teachers Wednesday and Thursday
Free Carwash for School Staff pt. 2 - 09.12.2023
Free Carwash for School Staff pt. 1 - 09.12.2023
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 09.12.2023