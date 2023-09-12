REPORT: Mets hire former Brewers GM David Stearns as President of Baseball Operations

QUEENS, NY. (WSAW) - After stepping down as General Manager and President of Baseball Operations of the Brewers after the 2022 season, David Stearns found a new home in New York. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets are hiring Stearns as their President of Baseball Operations.

Since being hired by Milwaukee in September 2015, Stearns was part of four-straight playoff appearances with the Brewers between 2018-2021. The 38-year-old will take over for the Mets after the 2023 season, hoping to help revitalize a team that’s 4th in the NL East at 65-78.

