REPORT: Mets hire former Brewers GM David Stearns as President of Baseball Operations

FILE - Former Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns stands on the field before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Miami.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUEENS, NY. (WSAW) - After stepping down as General Manager and President of Baseball Operations of the Brewers after the 2022 season, David Stearns found a new home in New York. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets are hiring Stearns as their President of Baseball Operations.

Since being hired by Milwaukee in September 2015, Stearns was part of four-straight playoff appearances with the Brewers between 2018-2021. The 38-year-old will take over for the Mets after the 2023 season, hoping to help revitalize a team that’s 4th in the NL East at 65-78.

