Missing person found dead in bathroom at Aspirus Wisconsin Rapids over the weekend

By Sean White
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A missing person was found dead at the Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 9 at around 1:24 p.m., the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department responded to the Aspirus Riverview Hospital to assist Portage County deputies who were trying to locate a man who had been reported missing.

Authorities checked surveillance footage from the hospital and an individual matching the description of the missing person was observed entering the hospital and proceeding to a bathroom near the hospital’s emergency department.

When deputies from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office unlocked the door, they found the man dead inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There is no indication of foul play.

