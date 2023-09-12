Marathon Co Sheriff’s Office conducting training Tuesday near Nine Mile

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a multi-agency training exercise Tuesday near the Duane L. Corbin Shooting Range and the southern portion of the Nine Mile Recreation Area.

The training will involve approximately 60 law enforcement professionals working together in a wooded environment. The goal of the training is to enhance multiple agency cooperation, ensuring seamless communication and coordination during a large-scale incident.

The sheriff’s office emphasizes this is only a training exercise and there is no threat to the public. Residents and guests near the training area may notice an increased law enforcement presence during the training. The training is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

