News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marathon Co Sheriff’s Office conducting training Tuesday near Nine Mile

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a multi-agency training exercise Tuesday near the Duane L. Corbin Shooting Range and the southern portion of the Nine Mile Recreation Area.

The training will involve approximately 60 law enforcement professionals working together in a wooded environment. The goal of the training is to enhance multiple agency cooperation, ensuring seamless communication and coordination during a large-scale incident.

The sheriff’s office emphasizes this is only a training exercise and there is no threat to the public. Residents and guests near the training area may notice an increased law enforcement presence during the training. The training is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following alleged domestic fight at Stevens Point hotel on Friday
Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company plans to open Madison location
Charter - Disney dispute ends; ESPN returns to company’s cable lineup
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
First win brings confidence for Love, Packers
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets

Latest News

The legend of Sleepy Hollow is coming to the gardens this Saturday for a thrilling walking...
Sleepy Hollow in the Gardens happening Sept. 16
Local school district employees can stop by Tommy's Express in Wausau, Weston, or Stevens Point...
Tommy’s Express giving free car washes to teachers Wednesday and Thursday
Free Carwash for School Staff pt. 2 - 09.12.2023
Free Carwash for School Staff pt. 1 - 09.12.2023