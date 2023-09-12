Marathon City Fire Department honors 9/11 victims with 12th silent memorial

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Marathon City Fire Department, they feel it’s their duty to not let anyone forget the tragedy of 9/11.

“Something that is very tragic and hopefully never happens again,” says Chief Mike Tylinski, Marathon FD. “And it’s our job to make sure that people never forget what happened on 9/11.”

The memorial has been around for over a decade. With new members appearing each year, they appreciate the opportunity to take their part.

“I think it’s pretty cool because it’s my first time getting to walk in the parade,” Alexis Hall, Cadet, Marathon FD. “And then also because I’ve been watching it for so long, so I actually get to walk and hold the flag.”

Other local departments, from Edgar to Athens, join in, as well. Uniting as one to show respect to their fallen peers.

“It is an honor to do this and we’re proud to do it,” says Tylinski. “Even though it didn’t effect us here, but because of all firemen, it’s a brotherhood. I couldn’t imagine to go through what happened that day.”

But the event wouldn’t be possible without strong community support. All to help honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Everybody is here to watch us and that means they are watching us and that they know what happened and that they’re all supporting us,” says Hall.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.