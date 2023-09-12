News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hello, My Name Is: Dawson Luther

After taking over the running back mantle from his brother, Luther is leading Pittsville’s charge to a 4-0 record
Luther already has ten touchdowns through four games for Pittsville.
Luther already has ten touchdowns through four games for Pittsville.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Some kids are born to be football players. Dawson Luther falls in that category but in a more specific division.

”First time I ever touched a football, I was told I was going to be a running back,” said Luther.

Luther’s lived up to that prophesy. The Pittsville sophomore is the new workhorse for the Panthers’ backfield, taking over the reins from his older brother Dylan, who graduated last year.

“He had a pretty successful season last year,” said Luther. “I got to see how he did that and now I’m trying to do better than him.”

Dylan Luther ran for 818 yards and nine touchdowns for Pittsville in his senior season. In four games, Dawson has already run for 623 yards and ten touchdowns. It’s been a terrific start for him, as well as the rest of the team, as they sit 4-0. However, Luther will give a lot of his credit to the big guys up front.

“Definitely boosts the confidence a little bit. I don’t have to be so worried about getting blown up in the backfield,” said Luther. “I got time to think, time to run wherever I want and it’s just nice to have them.”

Luther is comfortable giving out praise. However, his linemen will give that praise right back, knowing Luther’s averaging nearly 12 yards a carry.

“It’s always nice to get a good block and that but if you mess up or it’s not the best block in the world, Dawson is clutch,” said senior tackle Braden Friday. “It really makes us look good too.”

Just a sophomore, Luther runs with impeccable field vision. Luther himself admits he likes to bounce runs outside if he can. His speed and physicality is evident. However, his teammate and fellow running back Dalton Darr praises his footwork.

“He has really short strides, short steps,” said Darr. “He can cut really good, mobile, fast.”

The 4-0 start is Pittsville’s best since 2018, a year they reached level three of the playoffs. However, the schedule gets tougher for the Panthers. Playing in the Marawood with contenders like Auburdnale, Colby and Edgar makes for a competitive conference slate. Luther says the opponents are not the focal point. It’s about trusting the group they have in Pittsville.

“We’re just here taking it one game at a time,” said Luther. “We win one, we wanna win the next. That’s the goal and we don’t care who we’re playing, we’re going to give it our all.”

The Panthers’ next game is Friday at Auburndale. The game kicks at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following alleged domestic fight at Stevens Point hotel on Friday
Wausau Gas Prices
Gas prices go way up overnight and they might just keep going up again
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
First win brings confidence for Love, Packers
Charter - Disney dispute ends; ESPN returns to company’s cable lineup
WSAW 4 p.m. Team
NewsChannel 7 at 4 p.m. moving from Fox to CBS, InvestigateTV+ launches at 4:30 p.m. starting Sept. 11

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers carted from sideline after suffering ankle injury in his first series for Jets
FILE - New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes...
Brewers call up Donaldson, option Miller
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a...
Green Bay defense bottles up Fields, Chicago to maintain stronghold on series
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
First win brings confidence for Love, Packers