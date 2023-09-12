Hello, My Name Is: Dawson Luther

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Some kids are born to be football players. Dawson Luther falls in that category but in a more specific division.

”First time I ever touched a football, I was told I was going to be a running back,” said Luther.

Luther’s lived up to that prophesy. The Pittsville sophomore is the new workhorse for the Panthers’ backfield, taking over the reins from his older brother Dylan, who graduated last year.

“He had a pretty successful season last year,” said Luther. “I got to see how he did that and now I’m trying to do better than him.”

Dylan Luther ran for 818 yards and nine touchdowns for Pittsville in his senior season. In four games, Dawson has already run for 623 yards and ten touchdowns. It’s been a terrific start for him, as well as the rest of the team, as they sit 4-0. However, Luther will give a lot of his credit to the big guys up front.

“Definitely boosts the confidence a little bit. I don’t have to be so worried about getting blown up in the backfield,” said Luther. “I got time to think, time to run wherever I want and it’s just nice to have them.”

Luther is comfortable giving out praise. However, his linemen will give that praise right back, knowing Luther’s averaging nearly 12 yards a carry.

“It’s always nice to get a good block and that but if you mess up or it’s not the best block in the world, Dawson is clutch,” said senior tackle Braden Friday. “It really makes us look good too.”

Just a sophomore, Luther runs with impeccable field vision. Luther himself admits he likes to bounce runs outside if he can. His speed and physicality is evident. However, his teammate and fellow running back Dalton Darr praises his footwork.

“He has really short strides, short steps,” said Darr. “He can cut really good, mobile, fast.”

The 4-0 start is Pittsville’s best since 2018, a year they reached level three of the playoffs. However, the schedule gets tougher for the Panthers. Playing in the Marawood with contenders like Auburdnale, Colby and Edgar makes for a competitive conference slate. Luther says the opponents are not the focal point. It’s about trusting the group they have in Pittsville.

“We’re just here taking it one game at a time,” said Luther. “We win one, we wanna win the next. That’s the goal and we don’t care who we’re playing, we’re going to give it our all.”

The Panthers’ next game is Friday at Auburndale. The game kicks at 7:00 p.m.

