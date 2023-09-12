News and First Alert Weather App
HealthFirst breaks ground on new expansion to add mental health counseling

Healthfirst Groundbreaking
(WSAW)
By Tom Zurawski
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - HealthFirst in Wausau has officially broken ground on its new mental health expansion. They teamed up with Scherrer Construction and took the first step to adding mental health counseling to their clinic.

The clinic realized the need for more accessible mental health services among their clients a year and a half ago and hired a social worker. The social worker was able to refer patients to other services, but many didn’t receive the treatment they needed due to barriers such as cost, transportation, and long wait lists.

That’s when HealthFirst decided to tackle the problem themselves.

CEO of HealthFirst Network Jessica Scharfenberg said, ”We decided as an organization that we could add mental health services on site here and have the opportunity for our clients to just be walked down the hall to receive services versus being referred out instead of waiting several weeks to be seen.”

HealthFirst has set up a reasonable cash option for clients who do not have insurance. They will build the expansion to fit five counselors to fit the large caseload they anticipate. Construction is set to be finished in mid-February.

