Forest Co. authorities looking for missing 11-year-old girl

MOLE LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have issued a missing and endangered person alert for an 11-year-old girl from Mole Lake.

Naylecia Polar was last seen by her parents on Sunday, September 10 at 10 p.m. According to Forest County Deputies, they received a call from the missing child’s mother indicating she went to wake up her daughter Monday morning, but she was not there.

It was likely she was last wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, white Nike high tops, and a gray and light green Reebok backpack. Naylecia has brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet tall, about 125 lbs. She also has a scar on her left cheek from a dog bite.

If you have any information about Naylecia call the Forest County Sheriff’s Office at 715-478-3331 (ext. 3)

