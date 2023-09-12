First Alert Weather: Cool & rainy Tuesday, frost potential Wednesday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another day of gloomy, cool, and wet weather continues Tuesday. Early season frost is possible for Wednesday morning.

Occasional showers continuing Tuesday as a quick hitting system tracks through Wisconsin. Morning temperatures starting off cool Tuesday morning, mid to upper 40s. Mostly cloudy skies for the day, with highs cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies with highs upper 50s to low 60s. Occasional rain at times (WSAW)

Scattered light showers over Western Wisconsin Tuesday morning (WSAW)

Similar to yesterday, rain will be scattered and also on and off with rain likely during portions of the afternoon and evening.

Scattered on and off rain over North Central Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon (WSAW)

Some lingering rain into Tuesday evening and night, becoming less scattered (WSAW)

As the front tracks east, clouds clear Tuesday night. Temperatures will take a tumble heading into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows near the mid-30s over the Northwoods, upper 30s in Central Wisconsin near the HWY 29 corridor.

Frost likely north of HWY 29 for Wednesday morning as temperatures will be chilly (WSAW)

With clear sky conditions, light/calm winds, in addition to temperatures dropping closer to freezing point, areas north of HWY 29 can expect the potential for frost to develop. This may end up being the first frost of the season for many in North Central Wisconsin.

Frost risk north of HWY 29 Wednesday morning (WSAW)

A Frost Advisory is in effect through 8 AM Wednesday morning for some northwestern counties. Make sure to protect your plants by either covering them or bringing them inside for the overnight hours to prevent frost damage.

Frost Advisory in effect for NW Wisconsin Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Sunny skies expected throughout Wednesday, with highs low to mid 60s. Much of the same weather conditions heading into Thursday. Another round for patchy frost will be possible Thursday morning as temperatures remain cool in the 30s, skies remaining clear and along with calm winds. Frost potential Thursday morning will be more widespread over North Central Wisconsin as most fall into the 30s during the morning hours. A First Alert Weather Day due to that frost potential.

Cold temperatures continue for Thursday. Lows in the 30s for most. (WSAW)

During the daytime, plan for mostly sunny, but warmer highs likely reaching the low to mid-70s Thursday afternoon. Temperatures remain mild and near normal by Friday. Highs low to mid-70s again. Some clouds will return, with chances for rain Friday evening or night. Chances for rain could continue into the weekend, but a widespread event does not seem likely. High temperatures will return to the upper 60s.

High temperatures to warm back to the 70s by end of work week (WSAW)

