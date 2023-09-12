News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

9 elementary school children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

The bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck while turning north into a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A crash involving a school bus closed the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in Otoe County, Nebraska.

Authorities said the crash Tuesday morning east of Palmyra happened when a pickup truck rear-ended the bus while it was turning north onto a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side.

Caudill said nine children, and the drivers of both the truck and school bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children on board the bus attended elementary schools in either Palmyra and Bennett, Caudill said.

A school bus carrying elementary students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe...
A school bus carrying elementary students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following alleged domestic fight at Stevens Point hotel on Friday
Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company plans to open Madison location
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of...
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
Bond set at $1M for Antigo man facing attempted murder charges
Naylecia Polar missing
Missing Forest Co. girl found safe

Latest News

Infowars host Owen Shroyer, accompanied by his attorney Norm Pattis, speaks to reporters...
Infowars host Owen Shroyer gets 2 months behind bars in Capitol riot case
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate stole rifle, fled homeowner’s gunfire and remains at large, police say
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Naylecia Polar, from Mole Lake, was last seen Sunday night, but found Monday
11-year-old girl missing from Forest Co. found safe
An MRI confirmed Rodgers tore his Achilles on the 4th play of Monday night's game
Aaron Rodgers suffers season-ending injury in debut with Jets